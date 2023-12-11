Shohei Ohtani posted a farewell video to the Loa Angeles Angels and the fans after joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani has decided to leave the Los Angeles Angels for the crosstown rival Los Angeles Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract, but he has gratitude for the Angels fans and showed that with a post on his Instagram story on Monday.

Shohei posted this thank you to fans on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/Z9Lxrg6f4l — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 11, 2023

Angels fans might not feel the best about Shohei Ohtani leaving for the rival Dodgers, but it is clear that he means no disrespect and harbors no bad feelings for the fans. His Instagram story paints that picture.

Ohtani broke into the league in 2018 with the Angels, and won rookie of the year. He only scratched the surface of what he would be able to do in MLB that season. He pitched just a little bit that year before discovering that he needed Tommy John Surgery, and finished the year as just a hitter. Ohtani eventually put it all together in 2021, when he won his first MVP, and turned in an arguably better season in 2022 when he finished second in the voting to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Ohtani needs Tommy John Surgery again, and will not pitch in 2024 for the Dodgers, but he did go out with a bang with the Angels, winning the MVP in his final year with the team.

Now, Ohtani joins a Dodgers team that is a contender every year. The team needs to add pitching, as Ohtani will not be on the mound next season, but they seem intent on adding that help.

As Ohtani moves on to the Dodgers, he clearly remains thankful for his time with the Angels.