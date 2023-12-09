The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels reportedly "engaged" in Alek Manoah trade talks, but a deal failed to come to fruition

The Los Angeles Angels reportedly “engaged” the Toronto Blue Jays on a potential Alek Manoah trade during the MLB Winter Meetings, per Fabian Ardaya and Sam Blum of The Athletic. Ardaya and Blum also reported that the trade talks did not “generate any traction.”

Manoah is fresh off a disappointing 2023 season. The 25-year-old has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate this offseason.

Alek Manoah's potential trade value

Following a strong rookie season in 2021, Manoah made his first All-Star team during the 2022 campaign. He finished third in AL Cy Young voting after recording a superb 2.24 ERA and 0.992 WHIP for the Blue Jays.

2023, as mentioned earlier, didn't go according to plan, however. Manoah finished the year with a 5.87 ERA and 1.740 WHIP. His future with the Blue Jays as become somewhat questionable as a result. Toronto will likely give him another opportunity to rebound in 2024 if he isn't traded.

The Angels' rumored interest in Alek Manoah is intriguing. They probably believe he can help anchor the rotation for years to come given his age and ceiling. Any concerns over his 2023 performance would be valid, but he has two other seasons that suggest he can pitch well moving forward.

It is currently uncertain if Manoah will be traded. The Blue Jays' primary focus at the moment is agreeing to a contract with superstar Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency. Toronto has emerged as a serious suitor for Ohtani, and signing him would instantly make the Blue Jays a true World Series threat.

Still, they will consider all of their options when it comes to Alek Manoah at some point this offseason. He may not end up getting traded, but Toronto could consider listening to trade offers at the very least.