The Los Angeles Angels decided not to trade Shohei Ohtani ahead of the 2023 deadline. Instead, the Halos decided to buy and even acquired star Lucas Giolito on Wednesday night. Ohtani responded by pitching the first complete game shutout of his MLB career on Thursday in what was truly a dazzling performance against the Detroit Tigers. Ohtani addressed if the recent events (Angels decision not to trade him and opting to buy) made him consider signing with the team for the long-term.

“In season I don't really think about the long-term stuff,” Ohtani said, via Jeff Fletcher. “Just focus on this season and every game that's in front of me. Obviously I've been with the Angels my whole career. I love the fans. I love the team. No complaints. I just want to finish the season strong for the fans and everyone that is cheering for me.”

Will the Angels re-sign Shohei Ohtani?

The odds of the Angels re-signing Shohei Ohtani would have drastically lessened if they traded him. Sure, they could have reached out to Ohtani in free agency. By then, however, he would have played for another team and it would have been extremely difficult for the Angels.

With Ohtani now staying in Anaheim until the end of the season, perhaps he will be more open to negotiating a long-term deal with the Angels. Regardless of where he signs, Ohtani is probably going to receive the richest contract in MLB history. Some reports have even stated that he will make around $600 million dollars.

Ohtani's free agency, barring an Angels extension during the season, is going to be fascinating to follow.