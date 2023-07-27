The Los Angeles Angels decided not to trade Shohei Ohtani and the superstar responded in a major way on Thursday. The two-way phenom has enjoyed a terrific season with the bat, however, he's endured some struggles on the mound. But you wouldn't be able to tell based on how he performed Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. Ohtani threw the first complete game shutout of his MLB career, per Jeff Passan.

The Angels won 6-0 behind Ohtani's dominant effort. He ultimately allowed just one hit while throwing 71 of his 111 pitches for strikes. Ohtani struck out eight hitters and walked three in the victory.

Ohtani went 0-5 at the plate. The Halos' offense picked him up though, as Taylor Ward blasted a pair of home runs to pace the Angels' six-run outburst. Hunter Renfroe added three hits while Mike Moustakas picked up two more. Overall, the Angels were clicking on all cylinders.

Angels keeping Shohei Ohtani

Some fans questioned whether or not Ohtani could still be traded despite the Angels announcement on Wednesday. Those whispers were put to rest late Wednesday night when the Angels traded for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox. It's clear they are buying and will try to make the playoffs in what could be Ohtani's final campaign in Anaheim.

The decision to keep Ohtani is risky without question. Even if the Angels make the playoffs there are no guarantees that Shohei will re-sign with the team. It's a risk the ball club is clearly willing to take though. Winning will at least make Ohtani think twice before signing elsewhere during the offseason.