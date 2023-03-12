Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Arte Moreno reversed course on selling the Los Angeles Angels and now has to find a way to make the team a winner. Shohei Ohtani’s pending free agency means that it’s all or nothing. The Angels owner is eager to build around the two-way phenom.

Moreno understands the talent Ohtani has and wants to build his team around him. He said that the Angels have no desire to trade Ohtani as long as they are looking to secure a playoff berth, according to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

“I will say it on the record. We will not trade Ohtani while we are contending for a playoff spot,” Moreno said, via Sports Illustrated. When asked if he will change his mind if the Angels once again fall out of contention, Moreno responded by explaining that the team’s desire to build a winner will prevent it from trading one of the game’s best players.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We expect to be a playoff contender,” the Angels owner said. “Everything in our plans putting this team together is about getting to the playoffs. So, I’m not going to sit here and wonder what happens in an outcome we’re not planning for. That would be like a fighter going into the ring and thinking, ‘What if I lose?’ If he does that, he will lose.”

With this outlook, the Angels can justify not trading Ohtani even if the team remains out of playoff contention. However, they don’t have the luxury of time on their side. Rival teams will be lining up to sign him, which means that they have to be a good team in 2023.

While Shohei Ohtani shines in the World Baseball Classic, the Angels have to figure out a way to be truly competitive.