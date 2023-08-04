There is maybe nothing more impressive in sports than making the incredible feel ordinary. Shohei Ohtani again put together a masterful performance that should not be possible in the modern era, and yet who can really feign surprise anymore?

Ohtani, in what could best be described as his audition for an old “Bo Knows” commercial, went 2-for-2 with his 40th home run of the season, pitched four scoreless innings before leaving with hand cramps, walked twice and stole a base Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners. He is the first player to fill such a stat sheet since 1920, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

And it all came in a losing effort. Closer Carlos Estevez, who is in the midst of a career-season, fell apart in the ninth and allowed four back-breaking runs. LA lost one that they needed to have, 5-4 to surging Seattle. A herculean effort by the runaway American League MVP, in the face of more physical adversity, was unfathomably not enough.

Shohei Ohtani has done it all tonight: ⚾️ 2 hits

⚾️ 2 walks

⚾️ HR

⚾️ SB

⚾️ 4 scoreless IP He is the 1st player in the live-ball era (since 1920) to reach base safely 4 times, hit a home run, steal a base and not allow a run on the mound in the same game h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/8qMsRbliCn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although the home crowd was treated to an electrifying show, they surely exited Angel Stadium in despair. Each loss puts the club further out of the AL Wild Card picture, which lessens their chances at winning the Shohei sweepstakes for a second time. The 29-year-old has had a transcendent impact on the entire community. No one wants to say goodbye.

The organization did all it could ahead of the MLB trade deadline to build a postseason-caliber squad. Things have only worsened since then, though. The Angels have to leap over four teams in order to achieve their goal. A four-game deficit, frequent injury concerns, and epic collapses make that increasingly unlikely.

What is likely, though, is that Shohei Ohtani is going to keep etching his name in the history books. Baseball fans cannot take it for granted. Particularly those residing in Anaheim.