Shohei Ohtani is one of the best and most unique baseball players that the sport has ever seen. It's extremely rare for a player to be able to record double-digit strikeouts and hit a home run in the same game, but Ohtani can do it on any given night. Because of that, the Los Angeles Angels star is the overwhelming favorite to win MVP. In the Angels' game Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani added yet another impressive feat to his long list of accomplishments.

After Shohei Ohtani recorded his third strikeout in the game, he became just the eighth player in MLB history to record 600 strikeouts within his first 84 pitching appearances, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats and Info. Just when you think Ohtani has done it all, he goes out and shows that he always has more up his sleeve.

Once the 2023 season is over, Ohtani will become a free agent and instantly become the hottest player on the market that the game has seen in a long time. Ohtani is one of the greatest players to ever play the game, yet he has never been to the playoffs because of the lack of success from the Angels. Because of that, he could be moving on in free agency.

This season, Los Angeles has been better, but they're still on the outside looking in in terms of the playoff picture. The Angels are currently 56-53 and sitting in fourth place in the AL West, seven games back of the first place Texas Rangers. However, the wild card is very much in play for Los Angeles as they sit just 3.5 games out of a spot. It'll be interesting to see if Ohtani and the Angels can find a way into the playoffs, as the baseball world would love to see one of the greats on the biggest stage.