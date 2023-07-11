It's never too early to speculate which team's uniform Shohei Ohtani will be in when he strikes people out and hit balls out of the park in the 2024 MLB season. A massive free agency pursuit of Ohtani is expected to be launched by teams across the big leagues in the winter when the Japanese superstar hits free agency as an unrestricted player.

There's not a speck of doubt that any team would love to have Shohei Ohtani on its roster. At the end of the day, it's his decision where he'd take his phenomenal talents, but there are three big-market franchises many believe would lead the race to sign Shohei Ohtani in the offseason: the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and the Boston Red Sox.

Sprinkling some excitement for those teams' fanbases is an observation by Dyland Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, who noticed that Shohei Ohtani had only taken batting practices on the field on three different days in the first half of the 2023 MLB season against the Dodgers, Yankees, and the Red Sox.

“Ohtani, whose 32 home runs lead the majors, has taken batting practice on the field only three times this year. On April 18 at Yankee Stadium. On May 23 at Angel Stadium. On July 7 at Dodger Stadium. The session at home was before a game against the Boston Red Sox.”

It can definitely be nothing more than just a coincidence that Shohei Ohtani flashed his hitting prowess in front of those traditionally huge free-agency market players, but those actions are also enough to fuel speculations. When a free agent prospect is as big as Shohei Ohtani, any details can be a sign.