The Angels players most likely to be traded at 2022 MLB trade deadline

As the Los Angeles Angels fall further down the standings, it is clear that they are selling at the 2o22 MLB trade deadline. The big name that everyone is watching for is perhaps the biggest name in the sport, Shohei Ohtani.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels are engaging with teams on the Ohtani trade front but such a trade is still far from likely. There are, however, plenty of other pitchers that Los Angeles could trade away ahead of the deadline.

“While the Angels’ most likely sell pieces are starter Noah Syndergaard, closer Raisel Iglesias and relievers Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup, they are engaging when rival executives mention Ohtani,” Heyman writes.

Syndergaard has a 3.83 ERA across 80.0 innings in his first season with the Angels. The former All-Star is having a decent bounce-back season and could be in the mix of the pitcher trade market along with Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, among others. Iglesias, who received Cy Young Award votes last season, is in the midst of a poor 2022 campaign. The 32-year-old has an ERA of 42.4 in 34.0 innings this season. Meanwhile, Tepera has a 3.89 ERA in 37.0 innings and Loup has a 4.67 ERA in 34. 2 innings.

Look for Los Angeles to sell off their key players as they endure yet another lost season. With Mike Trout dealing with a back injury and a 21.5-game deficit in the AL West standings, it makes sense for the Angels to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

An Ohtani trade may not go down with such little time to negotiate for such a massive trade. However, the Angels flipping their stance on his availability already suggests something big could happen.