Will Shohei Ohtani be traded in 2023? This is the question most fans want to know the answer to. After all, the Los Angeles Angels haven't made the playoffs since signing Ohtani, so there's a good chance the two-way phenom will leave in free agency. However, the Halos currently own a 39-32 record. So will Ohtani be included on the list of three players the Angels must trade ahead of the 2023 deadline?

Ohtani has just a few months left on his contract before hitting free agency. The Angels' options are to either trade him in July or keep him on the roster and try to make the playoffs. With only a half-season left, the Halos might as well do whatever they can to try to convince him to stay. And that begins with winning.

Without further ado, here are three players the Angels must deal away ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Mickey Moniak, OF

The Angels acquired OF Mickey Moniak last season. At just 25-years old, he still features a lot of potential. In 2023, he's been fantastic when on the field, currently slashing .319/.347/.681 with a 1.027 OPS across 21 games played.

His strong performance and age, however, are exactly why the Angels must capitalize on his trade value right now and acquire a pitcher. The Halos have an unfortunate history of making questionable signings and trades. They don't often fill the necessary holes on their roster.

For example, there's nothing wrong with Anthony Rendon. He's a good player, but the Angels desperately needed pitching in 2020 but opted to sign Rendon to a lucrative deal instead.

Now is the time to trade Moniak in a deal for a top-tier pitcher. With arms such as Marcus Stroman, Shane Bieber, and Dylan Cease all possibly going to be available, Moniak could headline a potential trade package.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Edgar Quero, C

Let's jump to the Angels' farm system now. Edgar Quero, a 20-year old catcher, is the Angels' No. 2 overall prospect, per MLB.com. Their No. 1 prospect is also a catcher in Logan O'Hoppe though. So the Halos may feel comfortable trading Quero away in order to receive top-tier MLB talent ahead of the deadline.

Quero features an impressive hit-tool and throwing arm. His defense is still coming along, which is to be expected for such a young player, but there's no question he has a chance to become a star someday. Instead of holding onto a pair of top catching prospects, the Angels might as well trade Quero for a player who can directly impact the big league ball club in 2023. Again, acquiring a pitcher would be the most beneficial move the Angels could make.

Jo Adell, OF

No, Shohei Ohtani is not included on this list. Trading Ohtani would still net a quality return given the player he is. That said, teams would be hesitant to trade future stars away for potentially just a few months of Ohtani. With his free agency looming, the Angels should just buy at the deadline and try to reach the playoffs.

Winning is likely the only way they will be able to convince Shohei to remain in Anaheim.

Instead, Jo Adell is the final entrant on this list. Adell is a former top prospect who hasn't lived up to his potential. He's still just 24-years old, so he certainly would still draw interest from suitors.

Trading Adell would probably be the best option for both the Angels and the player. Adell clearly needs a fresh start, and may be able to find his footing with a new team. Meanwhile, trading him would allow the Angels to receive a good return given his ceiling and age.