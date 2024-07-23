The Angels make the trip to Seattle to face the Mariners! Neither team is playing well currently, but the Mariners are the better team overall. The Mariners are still in the playoff hunt, while the Angels are not, but could keep the Mariners out of that picture. Our MLB odds series has our Angels-Mariners prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Angels-Mariners Projected Starters

Jose Soriano vs. Logan Gilbert

Jose Soriano (5-7) with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up one run on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts in an Angels win.

2024 Road Splits: (3-3) 3.09 ERA

Logan Gilbert (6-5) with a 2.79 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up zero runs on two hits with zero walks and nine strikeouts in a Mariners loss.

2024 Home Splits: (2-3) 3.07 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +146

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 7 (-114)

Under: 7 (-106)

How to Watch Angels vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 pm ET

TV: Fox Sports West / ROOT Sports

Time: 9:40 pm ET

TV: Fox Sports West / ROOT Sports

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have struggled this season on their way to a 42-57 record. They just won a game to break a two-game losing streak. The offense has struggled, but their pitching is one of the worst in the MLB. Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon have tried to lead a struggling offense. On the mound, Tyler Anderson and Jose Soriano have played well for a unit that has struggled all season. The Angels have struggled to find consistency this season and there is not much to like going forward into the stretch run of the season.

The Angels are starting Jose Soriano on the mound in this game. He has a 5-7 record, a 3.71 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP. He has allowed 40 runs on 71 hits with 34 walks and 72 strikeouts through 87.1 innings. The Angels are 7-10 in the 17 games he has appeared in for the Angels this season. Soriano has been solid in a struggling pitching staff, but this is a favorable matchup against the Mariners with how much their offense has struggled behind the plate.

The Angels' offense has struggled this season. They are 21st in team batting average at .236 after finishing last season at .254. The offense is led by Logan O'Hoppe, Jo Adell, and Zach Neto in most batting categories. O'Hoppe leads in batting average at .279 and in OBP at .331. Then, Adell leads in home runs at 15 and RBI at 45. Finally, Neto leads in total hits at 86. This offense has not played well this season and gets a tough matchup against Logan Gilbert on the mound for the Mariners. This is a huge challenge for this offense due to how well Gilbert has played this year.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have been playing well this season and have a 53-48 record. They have struggled recently after breaking a five-game losing streak with a win in their previous game. The Mariners have struggled behind the plate this season, but their pitching staff is a top-three unit in the MLB. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, Jorge Polanco, Ty France, and Mitch Garver are standouts on offense despite their struggles. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller have all been at varying levels of good to great for the Mariners pitching-wise and have carried the team when needed.

The Mariners are starting Logan Gilbert on the mound where he has a 6-5 record, a 2.79 ERA, and a 0.87 WHIP. Through 132.1 innings, he has allowed 42 runs on 90 hits with 25 walks and 124 strikeouts. In his 20 starts this season, the Mariners have gone 11-9. Gilbert has been great for the Mariners as their ace in one of the best pitching lineups in the MLB. He has a favorable matchup against the Angels because of how much they have struggled behind the plate.

The Mariners have talent, but they have struggled this season behind the plate. They are dead-last in batting average at .218 after finishing last season at .242. Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh lead the Mariners in most batting categories. Julio Rodriguez leads in batting average at .263, in OBP at .315, and in total hits at 101. Raleigh leads in home runs at 20 and in RBI at 61. This offense has been awful all year and they get a difficult matchup against Jose Soriano on the mound for the Angels where he has been one of the few bright spots this team has had all season.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to pitching. Each offense has struggled with the Mariners being the worst in the MLB, but the Angels are not much better. Gilbert is the better pitcher than Soriano, but not by much. Expect the Angels to cover on the road and keep it close, even if the Mariners still win outright.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-152)