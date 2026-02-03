ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for this Tuesday nightcap. The Phoenix Suns (30-20) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (23-27) in their second meeting, Phoenix leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Suns-Blazers prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are seventh in the Western Conference, most recently falling 117-93 against the Los Angeles Clippers. They're a positive 6-4 over their last 10 games, looking to remain perfect against Portland with their star Devin Booker out of the lineup for this one.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 10th in the Western Conference after losing 130-111 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite their four-game winning streak over a week ago, they've now lost five-straight games and are desperately looking to salvage the first half of their regular season.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Suns vs. Blazers Odds

Phoenix Suns: -3.5 (-108)

Portland Trail Blazers: +3.5 (-112)

Over: 217.5 (-112)

Under: 217.5 (-108)

Suns vs. Blazers Key Injuries

Phoenix: Jalen Green (hamstring – Questionable) / Devin Booker (ankle – OUT)

Blazers: Jrue Holiday (personal – Questionable) / Deni Avdija (back – Doubtful) / Scoot Henderson (hamstring – Doubtful) / Damian Lillard (achilles – OUT) / Kris Murray (back – OUT)

Suns vs. Blazers Betting Trends

The Portland Trail Blazers are 13-12 at home. The Phoenix Suns are 13-13 on the road.

The Suns have gone 18-5 as betting favorites. The Blazers are 12-20 as underdogs.

The Blazers are 27-22-1 ATS overall, 15-10 ATS at home. The Suns are 33-17 ATS overall, 16-10 ATS on the road.

The Suns have won seven of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The Blazers are 6-4 ATS.

The Suns are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The Blazers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of the Suns' last 16 games

The total has gone UNDER in four of Portland's last five games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Suns vs. Blazers Matchup

Phoenix took the first game 127-110 during the first meeting between these two teams rather handily, but that was thanks to Devin Booker scoring a team-high 19 points and leading with six rebounds in an all-around dominant effort. The Suns will be without their franchise star for this game, hoping to improve their lackluster 4-5 record in games without him this season. Dillon Brooks will become their main catalyst and in games Booker has missed this season, Brooks has come through in massive ways to lift the team on both offense and defense.

The Trail Blazers were extremely hot during their recent stretch of success, but they've since struggled greatly since welcoming Deni Avdija back into the lineup. He continues to deal with a lingering back issue and a number of issues off the court, so the Blazers are hoping they can get their All-Star representative back into full form once he's completely healthy.

Suns' Jalen Green is actually ‘questionable' ahead of this game, slowly returning to action in late-January since being held out due to injury since November 2025. With Green in the lineup, the Suns add a whole new level to their scoring with his aggressive drives and finishing around the rim. He'll offer a huge scoring spark without Booker and the combo of Green and Brooks has been fun to watch during the last week as both players are finally sharing the floor again.

The Blazers have been a different beast at home this season and although it hasn't always translated to wins, their home crowd is capable of willing them to comeback efforts late in games. Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant have been sensational in clutch situations for the Blazers and they'll need to step things up in this one with Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson both potentially out.

Suns vs. Blazers Prediction and Pick

Neither team comes into this game fully healthy as both sides will be missing some of their key players. The Phoenix Suns haven't been very good without Devin Booker this season, but the possibility of Jalen Green making another start alongside Dillon Brooks is likely enough to make them the road betting favorites ahead of this one.

The Blazers would typically be the favorites here at home, but the potential absence of veteran point guard Jrue Holiday seriouslly hurts their chances against a stingy defensive team like the Suns. Holiday is the motor that keeps Portland consistent on both ends of the floor and what they gain from Shaedon Sharpe's scoring on one end, they're often relying on Holiday's lockdown perimeter defense on the other end. It'll be interesting to see which of their young starters will be tasked with guarding Brooks and potentially Jalen Green.

Due to the injuries and their recent skid, we'll have to fade the Blazers and side with the Suns to cover the spread in this game. Overall, they've been one of the NBA's best in covering the spread and this short road trip should add to this recent momentum they've seen in opposing arenas.

Final Suns-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -3.5 (-108); OVER 217.5 (-112)