We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we continue with this next Western Conference tilt. The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-19) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (18-29) to finish their back-to-back, the season series tied 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Timberwolves-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently fifth in the West following their most recent 131-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Since losing five consecutive games, the Timberwolves have responded with a four-game winning streak and look to extend as the clear betting favorites here.

The Memphis Grizzlies occupy the 12-spot in the Western Conference, falling to the Timberwolves for their sixth-consecutive loss. They're now just 3-9 over their last 12 games and slowly sliding down the rankings, so this should be another must-win situation for their franchise at home.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-108)

Under: 230.5 (-112)

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Key Injuries

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (back – Questionable) / Julius Randle (thumb – Questionable) / Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot – OUT)

Memphis: Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad – Probable) / Santi Aldama (knee – OUT) / Brandon Clarke (calf – OUT) / Zach Edey (ankle – OUT) / John Konchar (neck – OUT) / Ja Morant (elbow – OUT) / Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe – OUT)

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Memphis Grizzlies are 10-15 at home. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 14-11 on the road.

The Timberwolves are 27-11 as betting favorites. The Grizzlies are 6-23 as underdogs.

The Grizzlies are 19-28 ATS overall, 10-15 ATS at home. The Timberwolves are 23-27 ATS overall, 12-13 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 6-4 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Grizzlies are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Minnesota's last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Grizzlies' last five home games.

Keys to Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Matchup

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies have been up-and-down throughout this recent stretch, riding opposite streaks heading into this game. Minnesota has responded nicely with four-straight wins as they've looked much more cohesive on offense. With Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle both hobbled, it wouldn't be surprising to see one of the two players sit this one out thanks to the injuries for the Grizzlies as well. Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. should be able to make the start, but the loss of both Santi Aldama and Ja Morant will seriously hurt their chances for the upset.

Rudy Gobert has been a menace on the glass for Minnesota over the last month, posting team-high rebounding totals of 17, 11, and 16 over their last four games. The Grizzlies are actually fifth in the NBA in RPG (45.9) and have been solid on both ends of the floor all season, but the Timberwolves could have the slight advantage behind Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid in the paint.

Anthony Edwards is also ‘questionable' but his 24.2 PPG in career games against Memphis suggests he could be in for another advantageous matchup in this one. He's also averaging a staggering 29.7 PPG over his last 10 games, seriously taking over as their main scoring threat throughout most of the game. Naz Reid should offer some solid scoring off the bench or in relief of Julius Randle, so the Timberwolves are certainly in a better spot to cover this spread.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

While this series has been close on paper, the last meeting was dominated by the Minnesota Timberwolves from start to finish. They lead by 22 at one point and didn't allow the Grizzlies to get in striking distance, so we should be in for a similar story to finish this back-to-back.

The Timberwolves are simply the deeper team here and the Grizzlies are dealing with too many injuries to their key players. Without Aldama, Edey, and Morant, they lack the interior size and scoring to really compete with the depth of the Timberwolves. Let's roll with Minnesota to cover the spread as they extend their winning streak to five.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -7.5 (-110); UNDER 230.5 (-112)