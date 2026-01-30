ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming NBA slate as we head East for this next showdown. The Toronto Raptors (29-20) square off against the Orlando Magic (24-22) in their second meeting this season, Toronto leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Raptors-Magic prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors have climbed to fourth in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling 119-92 to the New York Knicks. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak as they've gone a positive 6-4 over their last 10. They'll look for a 2-0 start over the Magic as underdogs here.

The Orlando Magic are eighth in the Eastern Conference after beating the Miami Heat 133-124 during their last game. They actually snapped a four-game losing streak of their own, searching for some continuity during this quick trip back home before hitting the road again.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Raptors vs. Magic Odds

Toronto Raptors: +1.5 (-115)

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

Raptors vs. Magic Key Injuries

Toronto: Jakob Poeltl (back – OUT)

Orlando: Franz Wagner (high ankle – OUT)

Raptors vs. Magic Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Orlando Magic are 14-9 at home. The Toronto Raptors are 16-9 on the road.

The Magic are 19-14 as betting favorites. The Raptors are 12-9 as underdogs.

The Magic are 18-28 ATS overall, 10-13 ATS at home. The Raptors are 25-24 ATS overall, 16-9 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against one another.

The Raptors are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Magic are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Toronto's last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the last seven games between Toronto and Orlando.

Keys to Raptors vs. Magic Matchup

The Toronto Raptors took the first meeting between these two teams 107-106 in what was a razor-thin game throughout. Anthony Black had one of his better games of the season with 27 points as Paolo Banchero put together a clinic on the glass with 15 rebounds to go along with his 10 rebounds and 23 points, posting the fourth triple-double of his career. Jamal Shead kept things running for a short-handed Raptors squad, but both teams should come into this game healthy and ready to go.

The Raptors have certainly been the hotter team this season, particularly over the last two weeks with statement wins over the Thunder, Warriors, and 76ers. Scottie Barnes has been their main catalyst with his 19.4 PPG while adding a staggering 8.1 RPG. He struggled with just 13 points his last time out against the Magic, so expect a much more aggressive scoring performance from him this time around.

The Raptors also make their money on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third in the NBA in turnovers created (14.9) per game. While the Orlando Magic average just 13.5 turnovers per game, the length on the Raptors' team is hard to deal with when trying to get clean passes off in the lane. Furthermore, with Franz Wagner out, the Magic will have to stray away from too much isolation basketball as the defense will key-in on Paolo Banchero.

Still, the Magic have seen plenty of bench players step up throughout the season and they could see anyone get hot with their shot throughout this game. Desmond Bane has three games over 20 points in his last four, so expect him to continue letting it fly as he's 34.8% from three when playing at home.

Raptors vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

With both teams riding opposite streak heading into this one, the Raptors are certainly in a favorable position having already won this matchup once and coming in off four solid wins prior to this one. The Orlando Magic have been a bit inconsistent without Franz Wagner in their lineup, so it'll be interesting to see how heavily they have to rely on Paolo Banchero throughout this one. The Raptors have also covered well on the road this season, a promising sign with a near-even betting spread.

Still, with Brandon Ingram's reliable spot-up shooting and Scottie Barnes' involvement on both ends of the floor, this Raptors team matches up well defensively against the Orlando Magic. For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Toronto Raptors to cover this short spread on the road, advancing to 2-0 against Orlando this season.

Final Raptors-Magic Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-115); UNDER 221.5 (-110)