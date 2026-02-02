ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with a betting prediction and pick to close Monday's NBA slate with a cross-conference showdown. The Philadelphia 76ers (27-21) will take on the Los Angeles Clippers (23-25) to finish their season series, Philadelphia leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the 76ers-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference following a 124-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, their third-straight victory. They've gone a modest 8-7 over their last 15 games and would benefit from a lengthy winning streak before the All-Star break.

The Los Angeles Clippers occupy the nine-spot in the Western standings after beating the Phoenix Suns 117-93. With a 10-2 record over their last 12 games, the Clippers are just two games away from clawing back to .500 on the season and making history.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

76ers vs. Clippers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

76ers vs. Clippers Key Injuries

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (ankle – Probable) / Paul George (suspension – OUT)

Los Angeles: Bradley Beal (hip – OUT) / James Harden (personal – OUT) / Derrick Jones Jr. (knee – OUT)

76ers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Clippers are 13-9 at home this season. The Philadelphia 76ers are 12-8 on the road.

The Clippers are 15-11 as betting favorites. The 76ers are 21-7 as underdogs.

The Clippers are 24-24 ATS overall, 11-11 ATS at home. The 76ers are 27-21 ATS overall, 14-6 ATS on the road.

The Clippers are 2-1 outright, 3-0 ATS in their last three games against the 76ers.

The 76ers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games.

The Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Clippers' last six games.

Keys to 76ers vs. Clippers Matchup

After a rocky point for both teams over a month ago, things have flipped with both organizations playing some of their best basketball of the season in the new year. Following an abysmal 6-21 record to start the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are just two games away from .500. They've done so thanks to the consistent scoring from Kawhi Leonard when he's available and healthy, playing some of the better basketball we've seen from him over the last couple of years.

The 76ers are also pleased to see Joel Embiid more often through this recent stretch and while his injuries will continue to be nagging issues throughout the season, he's certainly been more active since December. Both him and Tyrese Maxey traded 40-point games during their last two wins, so they have a serious chance as the slight underdog on the road if either of them can score in a similar fashion.

The 76ers, however, will be without Paul George for the next 25 games due to league suspension. Through 27 starts this season, he's been averaging 16.0 PPG while adding 1.5 SPG. While he hasn't been the offensive juggernaut we've seen in the past, his defensive efforts have always aided the 76ers and missing him will be felt. This is a chance for VJ Edgecombe to continue his growth and begin becoming a threat on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Without James Harden available for this one, the scoring pressure will certainly be on Kawhi Leonard throughout the majority of the game. Ivica Zubac will have his hands full with Joel Embiid in the low post, so be on the lookout for the foul trouble within that matchup all night.

76ers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

Both teams are trending in the right direction heading into this game, but the Clippers will certainly be missing James Harden as their main ball handler and facilitator. The matchup between Joel Embiid and Ivica Zubac will be the one to watch all game, but Tyrese Maxey notably had 39 points his last time out against the Clippers and could see another good game here.

For our final pick, we'll roll with the Philadelphia 76ers to cover the spread as road underdogs given their recent streak heading in and the absence of James Harden for the Clippers.

Final 76ers-Clippers Prediction and Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 (-105); OVER 220.5 (-110)