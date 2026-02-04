As the NBA approaches the February 5 trade deadline, the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the league's focal point. Despite heavy rumors suggesting a move might be imminent, the two-time MVP recently expressed a profound emotional bond with the city of Milwaukee. He described the city as the place where he grew from an unknown prospect into a champion, an MVP, and a father. Antetokounmpo highlighted that his most significant life milestones, including his marriage and his father's burial, are tied to Wisconsin.

While he stated his deep desire to remain a Buck for his entire career, he also acknowledged the reality of the business, noting that he must consider other options if the organization decides to move in a different direction.

According to a report from Marc Stein, the Bucks front office is privately hoping that a specific scenario involving the draft lottery could be the key to retaining their superstar.

The team currently holds a complex pick arrangement where they receive the lesser of two selections between their own and the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, league sources believe that if both franchises manage to secure top-four picks in the lottery, the Bucks would have a major reason to celebrate. Even though New Orleans would have to send the higher pick to Atlanta as part of the Derik Queen trade, Milwaukee would still land a high-tier asset.

This hypothetical draft pick is seen as a potential game-changer for Milwaukee's leverage. With a top-four pick in what is considered an exceptionally strong 2026 class, the Bucks would gain the necessary trade capital to hunt for a high-impact veteran.

The goal would be to acquire a seasoned sidekick who could convince Antetokounmpo that the team is still capable of title contention. While the Greek Freak remains sidelined with a calf strain, his market value has never been higher.

He recently took to social media with a cryptic post claiming that he still draws all the attention even without a pencil, and teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly ready to make significant offers before tomorrow's deadline passes.