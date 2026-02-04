The Atlanta Falcons have already made some big changes during the 2026 offseason. Atlanta brought in Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach and hired former QB Matt Ryan as president of football. Ryan may have opened a can of worms during a recent press conference.

Ryan spoke with the media on Tuesday to introduce new general manager Ian Cunningham. He was asked whether Michael Penix Jr. is the team's starting quarterback on Tuesday.

He would not commit to an answer one way or the other.

“Neither of us are the head coach of the football team, so we can't answer your question on that,” Ryan said. “… I think as we start to get into this process and dive deeper into the roster — how it currently stands, where it's going in the future — I think those are conversations that'll be a part of it.”

Ryan also praised Penix for putting in a lot of hard work to come back from his torn ACL.

“Quarterback's obviously very important, and we're excited about Mike and what he's doing with his rehab,” Ryan added. “I've been up at the facility the last three weeks, and Michael's been in there attacking that and he's in a good space right now, so we're excited about where he is at. But certainly, a lot of discussions for us about the entire roster.”

Article Continues Below

Penix has set the ambitious goal of being ready for the start of the 2026 regular season.

It should be noted that Stefanski made some positive comments about Penix during his introductory press conference back in January.

“I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, can push the ball to all areas of the field,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, was very productive in college, has had some really, really, really good moments here in the pros. So, I just see a young player that will continue to develop and continue to get better.”

Now Atlanta may be under the microscope this offseason based on Ryan's comments about Penix.