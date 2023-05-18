The Los Angeles Angels look to earn the split in their series with the Baltimore Orioles. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Outside of game one of the series, the Angels’ offense has struggled. The only offense for the Angels last night came via a Mike Trout solo home run, as Kyle Bradish struck out five in 6.2 innings to get the win. It was the Angels’ eighth loss in 11 games, and they fall to 22-22 on the season, third place in the AL West. The Orioles have now won six of their last eight games, and sit solidly in second place in the AL East.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

For the second time in this series, the Angels are on the verge of losing three games in a row. They had lost two games before game one of the series and then got the win. They have now lost two straight games and will look to avoid losing three straight. On the season, the Angels have lost three straight games just one time and would like to avoid making it twice. The Angels will need to overcome plenty of injuries to avoid another loss. Anthony Rendon will be out of this game as he is on the IL. Joining him there are three other pitchers, including Jose Quijada who has been lost for the year.

The Angels are facing right-handed pitcher Tyler Wells in this matchup, which could be good for some of their bats. Shohei Ohtani is hitting .308 against righties this year, with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Ohtani has not had a hit in the series since his amazing performance in game one of the series and is hitting just .278 this month. Still, he is slugging .500 and driving in runs. Tyler Ward is also hitting better against right-handed pitching. He is hitting .261 on the season against righties, as compared to his season average of .239. Ward just had a four-game hit streak broken, but is still hitting .298 this month. Mike Trout will be looking to get out of a cold spell in this one as well. He hit his first home run since May 3rd yesterday but is hitting just .208 on the month.

The Angels send Tyler Anderson to the mound today. Anderson is currently 1-0 on the season with a 5.26 ERA. He has not won since his first start of the season, in which he went six innings and did not give up a run. While his last three starts have not resulted in wins, they have been fair. He has pitched five or more innings in each of them, and given up three or fewer runs.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles head into today’s game looking to win their third straight game. Ryan Mountcastle was fully back in the lineup in yesterday’s game. He had another hit and is hitting .271 this month. Mountcastle has hit much better against left-handed pitching than right this year. He is hitting .333 this season against lefties while hitting five of his nine home runs with 15 RBIs. Mountcastle will be looking to show off some power in this game, something that has not been seen much this month. Since hitting two home runs in the first game in May, he hit just his first since in Tuesday’s game.

Jorge Mateo missed the game on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day as of now. Hopefully, the rest did him some good. He is hitting just .116 on the month and has struck out 14 times. If he is back, facing a left-handed pitcher could be good for him. He is hitting .311 against lefties on the season, with two of his home runs. Ryan McKenna could also be in the lineup today. He has primarily been used against left-handed pitching this year, with 30 of his 42 at-bats on the year against lefties. It has resulted in him hitting .367 against lefties on the year.

Tyler Wells will be on the mound today for the Orioles. He is currently 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA. His last time out he gave up just one hit in seven innings and zero runs in a win. It was his second start of the season in which he went seven innings without giving up a run.

Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are playing great baseball, and have one of the best bullpens in the league. With Wells on the mound today, as long as he can get through six with limited runs, the Orioles should be in a great position to win. The Orioles have also hit better against left-handed pitching overall this year. They will get to face a left-handed pitcher today, who the O’s will jump on early. The Orioles get an early lead today and hold on to it.

Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+128)