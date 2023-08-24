It's time for some FIBA World Cup action as Angola faces Italy. We are here to share our FIBA odds series, make an Angola-Italy prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Angola is making its fifth straight appearance in the FIBA World Cup. Now, they look to deliver better results than the last time they faced off. Angola went 1-4 in the group stage of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Tournament. Moreover, they have had a losing record in every FIBA World Cup appearance except 2006, when they went 3-3.

Italy finished 10th in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Furthermore, it followed a 13-year stretch where they did not qualify for the tournament, as they missed out in 2014 and 2010. Italy has never finished higher than fourth in the tournament. Thus, they are still looking for that elusive FIBA World Cup title.

There will only be two players from the NBA representing the countries in this game. First, Bruno Fernando will be the representative for Angola. Fernando averaged 4.1 points per game for the Houston Rockets this past season. Meanwhile, Simone Fontecchio will represent Italy. Fontecchio averaged 6.3 points per game for the Utah Jazz this past season.

Both teams are incredibly different and got here on different paths. Ultimately, one will survive. Let's look at these countries and how they fared during their qualifiers.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Angola-Italy Odds

Angola: +21.5 (-113)

Italy: -21.5 (-113)

Over: 156.5 (-113)

Under: 156.5 (-113)

How to Watch Angola vs. Italy

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4 am ET/1 pm PT

Why Angola Will Cover The Spread

Angola are heavy underdogs. However, they have players who can contribute, as they showed in the 2023 African Qualifiers. The goal is to put that into play in the group stage and make some noise in the FIBA World Cup.

Childe Dundao averaged 12.1 points per game in the qualifiers. Meanwhile, Islando Manuel had 12 points per game, while Fernando averaged 11.3. Abou Gakou was the leader on the boards, averaging nine rebounds per game during the qualifiers. Likewise, Jilson Bango contributed with 8.1 boards. Fernando rounded out the leaderboards with 6.3 rebounds per game. Dundao averaged 3.6 assists per game, while Gerson Domingos had 3.2. Also, Jerson Goncalves had 2.8 assists per game.

These players all helped Angola get to the group stage. Now, they must prove they can make some noise in the tournament and take down an Italian team that is heavily favored. They will have to avoid mistakes.

Angola will cover the spread if they can find someone to emerge as the leading scorer among the pack. Then, they must play stout defense and avoid letting the Italians put this game out of hand.

Why Italy Will Cover The Spread

Italy does not have many players coming from the association. Yet, they do have some talented players who have had plenty of experience playing in tournaments. These players all have the ability to dominate any tournament and any game. Thus, they will prove dangerous in the opener of the group stage.

Fontecchio is the natural leader, as he comes from the NBA. However, he also did well in the European qualifiers. Fontecchio averaged 21 points per game during the qualifiers and looks to keep producing during the tournament. Nico Mannion is another weapon that Italy can deploy, as he averaged 15 points per game. Likewise, Nicolo Melli had 14.5 points per game.

But the Italians might have one weakness they must address. Ultimately, they did not have anyone stand out on the boards. Fontecchio, Melli, and Luca Severini all averaged only five rebounds per game during the European Qualifiers. Thus, someone must emerge from that pack to pull down rebounds to prevent second chances from Angola and give the Italians more opportunities for second chances.

Marco Spissy was the leader in distributing the ball, as he averaged 5.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, Mannion had 3.9 assists, and Fontecchio averaged 3.3 assists per game during the European Qualifiers.

Italy will cover the spread if they can continue to score points without issues. Then, they must find someone who can control the boards and ensure second-chance opportunities for their team.

Final Angola-Italy Prediction & Pick

Angola is not a team most expect to do well. Conversely, Italy is expected to finish among the top 12. Fontecchio will be the difference in this game as his NBA experience, and ability to lead will be the X factor in this group-stage opener. Consequently, Angola will not be able to stop them. Italy runs away with this one.

Final Angola-Italy Prediction & Pick: Italy: -21.5 (-113)