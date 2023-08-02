Angus Cloud reportedly had unreleased work completed prior to his sudden death. The “Euphoria” star was only 25.

According to Variety, Cloud had finished a film directed by “Scream” filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, before his death. The film also features Scream alum Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, and Will Catlett, the outlet reported. The film does not have a title as of yet and is scheduled to come out sometime in 2024. However, the production has not progressed to due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike.

The film is scribed as a “monster thriller” according to multiple outlets.

Cloud rose to fame due to his role as Fezco (“Fez”) on HBO's hit drama Euphoria. It was his first acting role. He starred alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and more who gave a tribute to the late actor following his death.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” Zendaya, 26, wrote in a caption to an Instagram post showing a black-and-white image of the actor.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sweeney posted a photo of the two embracing on Instagram writing, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

TMZ reported that the actor died on Monday (July 31) with a statement from the family.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”