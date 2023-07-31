Four years after landing his breakout role Fezco in HBO's Euphoria, Angus Cloud has tragically passed away at the age of 25, his family shared, as initially reported by TMZ.

A native of Oakland, California, who actually went to school with his future Euphoria co-star Zendaya, Cloud parlayed his small-screen success into a career that was rapidly on the rise, with three different projects in production at the time of his passing, including an untiled Universal Monsters film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett that also featured Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, and Dan Stevens and Freaky Tales by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck with Pedro Pascal.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud's family told TMZ in a statement.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

The cause of Cloud's death is not yet known. RIP.