Four years after landing his breakout role Fezco in HBO's Euphoria, Angus Cloud has tragically passed away at the age of 25, his family shared, as initially reported by TMZ.
A native of Oakland, California, who actually went to school with his future Euphoria co-star Zendaya, Cloud parlayed his small-screen success into a career that was rapidly on the rise, with three different projects in production at the time of his passing, including an untiled Universal Monsters film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett that also featured Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, and Dan Stevens and Freaky Tales by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck with Pedro Pascal.
The cause of Cloud's death is not yet known. RIP.
Actor Angus Cloud has died at age 25. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1DL3U67lhv
