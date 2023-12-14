Anne Hathaway offered some surprising insights into her casting for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4, especially with the film's scipt.

While she may have been Catwoman in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, actress Anne Hathaway revealed she nearly played another feline comic book character for what would have been Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 before the film ultimately fell apart.

Hathaway spoke about her casting in the canceled Spider-Man film during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, via Variety. The actress said she had been cast as Felicia Hardy, also known as the Black Cat, for the film but didn't do a costume fitting or even see a script before the film was canceled.

Within Spider-Man's corner of the Marvel universe, Black Cat is a longtime ally and rival of Spider-Man going back to her early days in the comics as a highly-skilled thief. Her relationship with Spider-Man would start off adversarial before evolving into a romantic one for a time to the friendlier relationship the pair have enjoyed for most of the modern comics.

“I got the part and, yeah, it just… That’s probably more the producers’ story to tell than mine, should they ever decide to tell it,” Hathaway told the podcast. “The ‘Spider-Man’ universe has gone on to be so enormous and so thrilling. It’s just reinventing itself and all of those things, so I wouldn’t want to make more of it than is necessary.”

She even teased that if Spider-Man 4 had happened, she may not have even been considered for 2012's The Dark Knight Rises saying Nolan could have thought “no, she’s occupied in another universe.”

Hathaway's reveal just adds to the information that has come out in recent years about what Raimi had in mind for a fourth potential Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire. They included the lead villain being Vulture played by John Malkovich, Bruce Campbell being revealed as Mysterio after having cameos in the previous films, and early plans to include Lizard that were dropped from later script drafts.