for Anne Hathaway is a couple of months away from turning 41, but she's not concerned about age.

During an appearance on Today, Hathaway was asked if she takes “you look good for your age” is a backhanded compliment.

“I don't think about age,” Hathaway responded with a laugh. “To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay me a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype.”

Anne Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress. She got her start by acting in family films such as the Princess Diaries series and Ella Enchanted. In 2005, she starred in Brokeback Mountain, which launched her into the world of acting in more mature films. She'd go on to star in the likes of The Devil Wears Prada, Becoming Jane, Get Smart, Alice in Wonderland, and The Dark Knight Rises.

The 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables earned Hathaway her first Oscar. She was previously nominated for Best Actress for her role in Rachel Getting Married, but ultimately lost to Kate Winslet (The Reader). In recent years, Hathaway has starred in the likes of Interstellar, The Intern, Ocean's 9, Armageddon Time, and She Came to Me.

Her role in Armageddon Time was one of her most mature. In the James Gray film, Hathaway plays a mother named Esther Graff. The film was inspired by Gray's childhood experiences, and Hathaway plays her part to perfection.

Now, Hathaway has a new venture. She's now partnering with a new beauty brand, Shiseido, as the new face of the company.