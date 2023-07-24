It feels virtually impossible that we ever get a fourth Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire despite the latter making his return to the role in No Way Home. Sandman actor Thomas Haden Church recently dropped a huge rumor that should get Spider-Man fans excited.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Church claimed that he's “heard rumors” about a fourth Maguire-led Spider-Man film, and makes his plea to be in it should it happen.

“There's always been some kind of…I've heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo,” Church said.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Church reprised his role of Sandman with Maguire coming back as Peter Parker/the titular hero. His first appearance was in Spider-Man 3, where he was one of the film's three antagonists.

Sam Raimi, while not directing a Spider-Man film in over a decade, returned to the superhero genre somewhat recently with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whether or not he'd take on another film with the webhead remains to be seen, though if Church is claiming that there are rumors, sometimes the old saying is right — when there's smoke, there's fire.

Tobey Maguire has had an interesting career since winding down his run as Spider-Man before his No Way Home return. He hadn't acted prior to No Way Hoem since narrating The Boss Baby in 2017. Last year, however, he appeared in a segment of Damien Chazelle's Babylon.

Thomas Haden Church has had a steady career as of late. His most recent film credit came in Acidman, but he can also be seen in the upcoming Peacock series Twisted Metal.