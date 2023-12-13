Annette Bening and Sam Neill star in Peacock's limited series Apples Never Fall based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling book.

Peacock recently released the first photos of its upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall, Deadline reported.

The show stars Annette Bening and Sam Neil, along with Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles. The series is based on the bestselling novel of author Liane Moriarty. Moriarty has also penned novels that have been turned into series such as HBO's Big Little Lies and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers.

Bening most recently played Diana Nyad in the Netflix biopic Nyad with Jodie Foster. The film follows Nyad, who at age of 60 decided to follow her dream of swimming the 110-mile distance between Florida and Cuba with the help of her best friend and coach.

Neill recently caused a commotion on Instagram when he posted about not being afraid to die. He shared in his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, that he had been diagnosed with blood cancer and that the cancer stopped responding to treatments. However, he clarified that he is in remission and is taking anti-cancer drugs that are in experimental stage.

Apples Never Fall… far from the tree?

Apples Never Fall follows the story of Stan (Neill) and Joy Delaney (Bening), former tennis coaches set to retire after selling their highly successful tennis academy. Their four children Amy (Brie), Logan (Merrigan-Turner), Troy (Lacy) and Brooke (Randles) were tennis stars as well, but never good enough according to their father.

The Delaneys' lives change when a stranger Savannah (Georgia Flood) knocks on their door seeking help after fighting with her boyfriend. The family are happy to help.

However, Joy suddenly goes missing and so has Savannah. The police question Stan who claims innocence. Two of the Delaney children are convinced their father is innocent, but the other two aren't sure. Now Joy and Stan's children will have a reckoning on whether their parents' picture-perfect marriage is all that it seems.

The main cast are joined by guest stars Katrina Lenk (Lucia Fortino), Timm Sharp (Monty Fortino), Nate Mann (Simon Barrington), Paula Andrea Placido (Gina Solis), Pooja Shah (Indira Chaundry) and Quentin Plair (Tyler Cruz).

Melanie Marnich serves as writer and showrunner. Apples Never Fall is produced by Universal International Studios' Heyday Television.