After saying that he's “not remotely” afraid of death, Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has clarified those comments.

The initial story

In his memoir, Neill revealed that he was being treated for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. He did reveal that he underwent chemotherapy, but the cancer stopped responding. He's since begun using an anti-cancer drug still in its experimental stages.

The Jurassic Park star then said he's upped the dosage. Neill added that the days after treatment are “very grim and depressing.”

Sam Neill's Instagram post

Neill has since come out and responded to the stories via his Instagram page. “ALL IS WELL . I AM WELL !!” his caption began. “Pignore conflated stories in the press today . A passing remark on the program last night has been taken out of context . Please be assured that I am firmly in remission , and plan to remain so for years to come .”

He added, “All is well , beautiful day here in Western Australia , and tomorrow it’ll be too .”

The video itself sees Neill refer to the comments as a “passing remark.”

“I'm in remission, I plan to be in remission for many years to come,” he revealed.

So it appears there isn't anything to be frightened about. Sam Neill is best known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park. He reprised the role in Jurassic Park III, and would later return to the series in 2022's Jurassic World Dominion. He's also starred in Peaky Blinders and episodes of Rick and Morty.