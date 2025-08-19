The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football program may have officially turned the page to a new era under Kalen DeBoer, but former head coach Nick Saban is still finding ways to dominate headlines. Just weeks before the 2025 season kicks off, rumors of a potential Saban return made waves—fueled by none other than former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy. What followed was a classic, no-nonsense response from the seven-time national champion that reminded fans exactly who he is.

In an article published by AL.com’s Matt Stahl on July 14, McElroy, while on his radio show McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning in Birmingham, reportedly shared a surprising nugget of insider info that sparked buzz across college football rumors circles.

“A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around and just really, really admire, they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching,” McElroy said of his former coach. “He’s pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again.”

That comment set off speculation during SEC Media Days, forcing Saban to address the rumors just over a month later. During the fourth annual Nick Saban Legacy Awards Monday, AL.com’s Michael Casagrande reported that the legendary coach responded in vintage form. While honoring the likes of David Cutcliffe and Pat Dye, the conversation shifted to McElroy’s remarks—and Saban didn’t hold back.

“You know, I don’t know where that came from,” Saban said. “Greg McElroy played quarterback for us. And if he had something like that when he was a player, he would have got his ass kicked.”

With that one-liner, Saban delivered a firm and unapologetic message—he’s not coming back. His NSFW comment echoed his career-long stance against distractions and reaffirmed what he’s stated since his retirement in January 2024, he’s done with coaching. Now 73-years-old, Saban spends his time on ESPN’s College GameDay, golfing, speaking, and serving in an advisory role for the Crimson Tide.

DeBoer, now entering his second season as head coach, faces mounting pressure to restore the Crimson Tide back into national title contention. In his debut campaign, the Crimson Tide football team suffered uncharacteristic losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Michigan—the latter coming in a 19-13 defeat at the ReliaQuest Bowl. As a result, the Alabama enters the 2025 season ranked No. 8 in the AP preseason poll, their lowest preseason position since 2008. With a critical September 28 matchup against Georgia on the horizon, lingering speculation about a potential Saban return risked casting a shadow over DeBoer’s leadership. But the former coach’s blunt, NSFW response put those rumors to rest, ensuring the focus remains squarely on the team’s future.