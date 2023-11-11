After 24 years with the Patriots, Bill Belichick's time in New England will be coming to an end, according to an anonymous NFL GM

The partnership between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft has lasted nearly twenty-four years, but all signs point to the New England Patriots parting ways with Belichick before he and Kraft could reach their silver anniversary. Sometimes even the marriages that seem certain to last forever abruptly come to an end, but as you often hear in the aftermath of situations like that, it's often not as abrupt as it seems to the rest of us. Even though the Patriots dreadful 2-7 start to the 2023 season may seem like the catalyst to this split, it's been in the works for years, and from the sounds of it, the entire NFL can see it coming.

“It’s over in New England,” claims one anonymous NFL general manager who spoke to Jason La Confora of the Washington Post. “Kraft is already starting to sniff around.” Another anonymous GM shared with The Washington Post that, “Belichick knows what’s up. He’s got something up his sleeve. He’ll know where he’s going before he’s gone.”

Now while Belichick has been loosely linked to a number of teams that project to have a vacancy at head coach following the 2023 season (the Bears, Chargers, and Commanders all come to mind) as well as to the broadcast booth, there's no speculation in the piece in The Washington Post about where Belichick may land. However, Jason La Canfora did note in his piece that Kraft may have his sights set on both a current NFL coach AND current NFL GM who are very familiar with ‘The Patriot Way' … Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio.

“I think those two guys could work together there, too. I think the egos and personalities could fit. I think Kraft could probably pull that off.”

Patriots defensive coordinator (and former linebacker) Jerod Mayo has long been considered the front-runner to replace Belichick whenever that day would come, and now with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels without a job, surely his name will be linked to the Patriots if an opening were to come up. Whether it's Mayo, McDaniels, Mike Vrabel, or anyone else, being the guy who followed Bill Belichick in New England will be a tough task to undertake.