Bill Belichick is on the hot seat with the Patriots, and Week 10 may be his final shot to save himself from getting fired this season

The New England Patriots 2023 campaign has been a complete and utter mess, and all eyes are on Bill Belichick as we enter Week 10 of the 2023 campaign. Considering how the Pats are 2-7 through their first nine games, it should come as no surprise that Belichick is firmly on the hot seat, and New England's upcoming game with the Indianapolis Colts may be his last shot to save his own skin in New England.

The Patriots entered the season as a team with some cautious optimism surrounding their team, only to watch themselves quickly become one of the worst teams in the league. Mac Jones looks awful under center, and he's getting no help from the rest of his offense. While the defense has talent, injuries have completely destroyed the unit, and all signs are pointing back to Belichick.

Belichick gave himself some breathing room with a Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills, but consecutive losses against the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders have thrown Belichick back into the fire. And if he can't find a way to grind out another victory over the Colts, this Week 10 contest could be his final one as the Patriots leader.

Why the Patriots Week 10 matchup with the Colts is so important for Bill Belichick

Talk about Belichick getting fired midway through the 2023 season have been very divisive. On one hand, the greatest coach in NFL history has earned himself leeway with Robert Kraft when it comes to how long he will allow him to flounder before opting to move on from him. But on the other hand, Kraft is reportedly infuriated with the state of the Patriots, and it sounds like he would have no qualms about pulling the trigger on canning Belichick midway through the season if needed.

At this point, it looks like Week 10 could be a do-or-die game for Belichick. Rumors of his impending firing have been popping up everywhere, to the point where Kraft has reportedly already begun looking at candidates to replace him. You can't believe every rumor you see, but where there's smoke, there's often a fire.

So why is this game so important for Belichick? Well, for starters, the Patriots will head on their bye week in Week 11, which is the perfect time to conceivably fire a coach and put someone in charge in the interim. Swapping head coaches midway through the season is difficult, but making a move on Belichick during the bye would give the Patriots the best chance to succeed throughout the remainder of the season.

Beyond that, if Belichick loses to the Colts, it will be even tougher to justify him holding onto his job with this team. Yes, New England somehow beat Buffalo a few weeks back, but losing back-to-back games against the Commanders and Colts, who are both mediocre teams at best, would all but confirm the Patriots status as arguably the worst team in the league (if it wasn't already confirmed).

Over the past few years, Kraft has made it clear he wants to build another winner in New England, and in the three-plus seasons since Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Belichick has done nothing to prove that he is the guy who can build that winner. This was supposed to be the season where everything came together. Instead, it's been the season where it has all come crashing down.

There's little doubt that, one way or another, this will be Belichick's final season with the Patriots. The bigger question is whether or not he makes it out of the season as the team's head coach. It'd be great to give him a proper sendoff considering his contributions to the greatest dynasty in NFL history, but how much longer can this go on for before Kraft has decided he's had enough?

Belichick bought himself time with a win over the Bills, but after two more demoralizing losses, that goodwill has already evaporated into thin air. It may be a bit of a stretch, but it feels like this game alone will determine Belichick's fate with the team. If he picks up a win, he can see out the rest of the season, but if not, it could be time to send him packing.

The calls for Belichick to be outright fired early in the season (made by myself and others) were probably premature, but as we pass the midway point of the season, Belichick has had every opportunity to turn this ship around. To this point, he has been unable to do so, and if he can't pick up a victory against the Colts, it could be the end of the line for Belichick in New England.