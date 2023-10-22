In the past few weeks, it might've felt like this was never going to happen. But New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick secured his 300th win as an NFL head coach on Sunday.

The Patriots' shocking 29-25 win over the Buffalo Bills placed Belichick in an exclusive club. He joins Hall of Famers Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318) as the only coaches with 300 regular season wins in NFL history, per the NFL's official account on X (f/k/a Twitter.)

It's another accolade to add to Belichick's resume as one of the most accomplished coaches in league history. He already has the most Super Bowl titles won by a head coach, with his six besting Halas by one and Shula by three.

With the way his team has been playing this season, it seemed that Belichick might be stuck on win no. 299 for far longer. Entering Week 7, New England had a 1-5 record, with a three-game losing streak that included the two worst losses of Belichick's career in charge.

But Sunday was a reminder of Belichick's greatness as a coach. His defense stifled Bills quarterback Josh Allen for most of the day. The QB finished his day 27-for-41 for 265 yards. But he also threw an interception that led to an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run. Allen also fumbled on the game's final play, sealing the win for the Pats.

Despite 2023's struggles, and whispers of his job security in New England being weakening, Belichick's legacy in NFL history is secure. Adding his name to a list that is comprised of Shula and Halas is just another reminder of all he's accomplished.