This Saturday’s SWAC football game between Jackson State University and Southern University will be a star-studded event as comedians Cedric The Entertainer and Anthony Anderson will be present at the game for the JSU Student Meet & Greet.

The two stars will be on campus to promote their AC Barbeque brand, which debuted earlier this year at Jackson State in collaboration with SodexoMagic, a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Sodexo, Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Cedric and Anthony to our campus to experience the hospitable JSU culture firsthand,” Kamesha Hill, director of Auxiliary Enterprises at JSU, said, noting that AC Barbeque is part of the JSU brand as a dining offering on campus. “It makes sense that they come immerse themselves in all that we offer a premiere HBCU.”

As a larger partnership with Virtual Dining and SodexoMagic, AC Barbeque has brought new dining options to Jackson State. Cedric The Entertainer shared his excitement regarding the upcoming football game.

“We cannot wait to touch down at Jackson State, engage with the students, and celebrate the spirit of JSU,” Cedric the Entertainer said. “Our food is rooted in culture and fueled by community, and we couldn’t be more proud that AC Barbeque is served at Jackson State. What goes better than barbeque, tailgating, and football?”

Anthony Anderson has his own HBCU connections as he is a graduate of Howard University. Anderson graduated from Howard in 2022 with a fine arts degree. He also became an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. in 2020. Anderson is best known for his roles in projects such as Life, Hustle & Flow, Law & Order, and Black-ish.

As for Cedric The Entertainer, although he didn’t attend an HBCU, he is a member of a Black Greek letter organization. He’s a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He joined during his time at Southeast Missouri State University, where he graduated with a degree in mass communications.