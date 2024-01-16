The host has a new aspiration when it comes to hosting.

After the success of hosting the Emmys, comedian Anthony Anderson is set on a new gig — the Oscars.

TMZ chatted with him after the broadcast, and he talked about his enthusiasm for the Academy Awards.

Anthony Anderson on hosting the Oscars

He was very upbeat and happy when asked how he felt it went.

“I feel great about what I did,” Anderson said as he was surrounded by press and photographers.

One question was asked about how long he took to prepare. It seems it went smoothly, and no exact timeline was given. “It didn't take long for me because I had a great team,” the comedian replied.

This is far different from when Jo Koy hosted the Golden Globes and griped about having only ten days to prepare. It sounds like this came together quickly and was better prepared better.

He was then approached about doing another hosting job and how he'd feel about it.

“I would love to host another one. You'll have to ask the academy that,” Anderson said.

Asked about hosting the Oscars, he was even more enthusiastic. “Of course, I would love to host the Oscars!” he added as he walked away.

His hosting duties at the Emmys got pretty much all favorable reviews. He added a unique touch to it, with musical numbers at the beginning, and including his mama — who was there to ensure speeches didn't get too lengthy.

Beyond that, Anthony Anderson made the broadcast fun. There weren't cheap jabs at celebrities or inappropriate remarks. It was just entertainment and a breath of fresh air after the Golden Globes.

Let's hope he hosts the Oscars next.