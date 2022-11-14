Published November 14, 2022

Anthony Davis is from Chicago and didn’t grow up caring about the NFL. Yet, early in his NBA career, while a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, he became a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan due to friendships he made. So much so, in fact, that Los Angeles Lakers fans should probably adopt the Cheeseheads as a co-favorite football team. The Rams nor the Chargers are offering much to be excited about, anyway.

The Lakers play a bunch of Sunday games this season. That’s potentially a disadvantage for Los Angeles; during the days on which Aaron Rodgers is under center (a position Davis reluctantly plays), AD’s mind may not totally be focused on basketball. (Davis has delayed media appearances to watch Packers games and, by his own admission, his postgame mood is often influenced by GB results.)

In a 2022 rarity, and perhaps not coincidentally, this Sunday was both a good day for Davis — who has usually been forlorn in press conferences and taken his fair share of heat for not elevating the Lakers to the level that LeBron James, Darvin Ham, and the organization hopes — and Green Bay.

Shortly after watching his disappointing Packers pull out a much-needed victory against the Dallas Cowboys, AD led his disappointing Lakers to a much-needed win over the Brooklyn Nets (unlike with Green Bay, Brooklyn’s star anti-vaxxer did not play).

Good news for Lakers fans: this will make Anthony Davis very happy https://t.co/946cI7yfTV — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 14, 2022

Rodgers had his finest showing of the season: 14-of-20, 226 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions. Back in Los Angeles, Davis — with LeBron sidelined — produced his finest showing of the season: 37 points, 15-of-25 shooting, 18 rebounds (1o offensive). The Lakers (3-10) beat Kevin Durant and the Nets (6-8), 116-103.

“He’s the one who led us to this win,” Lonnie Walker IV (25 points) said of Davis.

Afterward, Davis acknowledged that the exultant Packers win gave him a boost before hitting the hardwood.

“It’s always a good day when the Packers win,” AD said as he sat down for questions. “That was my motivation tonight.”

Davis specifically cited a clutch 36-yard completion for juicing him up.

“I was watching the Packers game before, and Aaron Rodgers threw a slant to Allen Lazard … And he started (screaming noises) and flexing and all that, and it got me some motivation before the game. Just trying to dominate. Be dominant. Knowing that we had to get this win — especially with (LeBron) out — a lot of guys lean on me to try to get the job done.”

"Aaron Rodgers threw a slant to Allen Lazard for like 40 yards…flexin' all that. Got me some motivation before the game. I'm trying to dominate, be dominant, especially with LeBron out." Anthony Davis on what inspired his performance tonight. (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/xdxb6Pw1QA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 14, 2022

Far too often, AD has displayed stretches of bubble-caliber basketball only to disappear in the second half. Ham — who has constantly implored Davis to grab the keys to the car — revealed that Davis insisted that he’s ready to put the team on his (tight) back. (Ham coached for the Milwaukee Bucks and said he wants to introduce AD to Packers HC Matt LaFleur.)

“His attention to detail in terms of guarding Durant. Him being proactive. Wanting the ball. Every time, calling it, recalling his own play,” Ham appraised when asked about what he liked about Davis’ latest performance. “He’s a great kid to come see every day. To have to call this ‘work’ should be illegal.

“(I) Had a real good conversation with him after last game, our last loss. And he just said, ‘I got your back coach.’ That was huge for me, being a first-time head coach. Having a player of that magnitude just constantly trying to do everything we’ve asked him to do. Trying to set that example for his teammates as well. … We need all of that. That’s what our culture needs to be about.”

Darvin Ham on AD stepping up with LeBron injured and the Lakers using the last 48 hours to reestablish their culture: https://t.co/XBYO0lE4G8pic.twitter.com/FZomxsuXiy — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 14, 2022

“AD played like a monster tonight,” Patrick Beverley added. “And everyone played off of him.”

In 2021, Davis (facetiously?) admitted to making sure the Lakers closed out a win in regulation so he could catch the Packers kickoff. Of course, for the Lakers to have any success going forward, Davis will need to rely on motivators that aren’t related to a football team in Wisconsin. For one night, though, the Lakers will take it.

Now, the question is whether AD’s two favorite teams can reel off multiple wins in a row.