Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are set to meet in 2024.

Heavyweight stars Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are on a collision course, with both fighters' camps agreeing to a bout scheduled in March. However, that's not a hundred percent set in stone because Joshua and Wilder first have to overcome their respective opponents later this month of December, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

“Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have a deal in place for a March 9 fight in Saudi Arabia, sources tell ESPN. The former heavyweight champs compete in separate bouts Dec. 23 and they must win to keep the bout intact. Joshua fights Otto Wallin while Wilder faces Joseph Parker.”

Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight king, is scheduled to square off against Otto Wallin in Riyadh on Dec. 23, the same day that Wilder will be facing off versus Joseph Parker, also in Riyadh. Wilder is a former heavyweight champion as well, having defended his belt 10 fights in a row. He is also known for his trilogy with Tyson Fury, against whom he lost twice and drew once.

Anthony Joshua and Wilder are favored to win their bouts this December, though, Wallin appears to be the biggest threat to derail the dream fight in March based on the disparity of odds between the fighters in those two matchups.

Betting lines have dropped for the highly anticipated boxing matches coming up on December 23rd Anthony Joshua -400

Otto Wallin +300 Deontay Wilder -600

Joseph Parker +400 Odds courtesy of @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/dzsuwdJdVw — Garrett Kerman (@FightAnalystLLC) November 16, 2023

“The reason that fight is happening with both on the same night is to prepare for and build a fight between the two,” Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, told Coppiner. “So, the contracts aren't signed, talks continue. But everybody wants to make that fight.”

Hearns adds:

“Everyone's saying, ‘Well, why are you fighting a tough fight before Deontay Wilder?' That was the fight that was proposed to us from Saudi. Joshua's never turned down a fight. Wallin's been on our list for the last two fights. The only reason we haven't boxed him is because he's a southpaw. So, to fight a southpaw on six weeks' notice with a new trainer, not ideal, but [the Saudis] like the fight. They fancy the fight. Fingers crossed.”

Anthony Joshua currently holds a 26-3-0 record with 23 knockout victories, while Wilder is sporting a 43-2-1 slate with 42 wins coming via knockouts.