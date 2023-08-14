Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder is one of the best fights in boxing today.

Joshua is set to collide with Wilder in a January fight in Saudi Arabia following his emphatic seventh-round knockout win over Robert Helenius this past weekend.

Compared to Helenius, “AJ” will face a much bigger threat in Wilder given the latter's nuclear knockout power. That said, Joshua seems confident in his chances and seemingly plans on outboxing the American.

Hearn certainly thinks that's possible, but also believes the right hand that knocked Helenius out is capable of doing the same to Wilder. The same can be said for a right hand from Wilder and that's what makes the fight so enticing for the Matchroom Boxing promoter.

“I think that he can beat Deontay Wilder comfortably, but he could also get beat by Deontay Wilder,” Hearn said post-fight (via Boxing Scene). “I don’t think necessarily, I mean, the good thing is he got – what was it – seven rounds in against a tall opponent who can punch a bit with the back hand? I think it’s difficult to replicate certainly the power of Deontay Wilder.

“But I’ve always felt that AJ can outbox Deontay Wilder. But also, I prefer him to box tentatively than his old style against Deontay Wilder. I know he can beat him with that style as well, but I would like to see him box Deontay Wilder, try and break him down. If he lands the right hand on Wilder like that, the fight’s over. And vice versa, if Wilder lands a right hand – that’s why it’s one of the best fights in boxing.”

All that said, it's fair to say Wilder has a lot more knockout power than Joshua. That is among the reasons why Hearn believes we will see an even more fired up Joshua compared to his last two fights.

“You’re not really gonna see the best of AJ in fights against Franklin and Helenius,” Hearn added. “It’s why he chose Dillian Whyte, because it was a fight that he actually wanted and he could get up for. So, this week’s been a complete nightmare and, you know, honestly, if he would’ve just boxed like that for another six rounds and just won on points, I know people would’ve been disappointed.

“But I would’ve just gone, ‘Thank God.’ But just pleased that he got the showroom knockout.”