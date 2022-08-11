Antonio Brown channels his inner Kanye West with bonkers meme

Antonio Brown is arguably one of the most polarizing players to ever play in the NFL. While his talent is undeniable, AB’s attitude and personality have resulted in him doing bonkers things many, many times.

On Thursday, a satire account called The Sports Memery tweeted out a hilarious photo of Brown’s biggest regrets. While it was clearly a joke, AB himself shared the photo, which essentially means he kind of….agrees with all of it.

Just take a look at this tomfoolery:

Antonio Brown seems like the type of dude who would say this. We know how much he absolutely loves himself and he truly believes it’s an honor for any fan to watch him do his thing on the gridiron. Priceless.

Brown has done a lot of questionable things in his career, but arguably the worst is what potentially put him out of football for good. Last season, AB walked off the field mid-game against the New York Jets, ripping off his jersey and quitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s still hard to believe that actually happened on live television.

Also, it’s important to note this quote in a spin-off on one from Kanye West, who Antonio Brown is good buddies with. They work together for Donda Sports, West’s company. Ye is clearly rubbing off on the wide receiver.

As of right now, it’s unknown if Brown will ever suit up in the league again. He’s launched his rap career and even released an album a few months back while also performing at Rolling Loud in Miami.

There is no doubt AB still has that itch to play again, but he’s still making money elsewhere. Perhaps he’s content with football being over.