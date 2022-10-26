Antonio Brown drops statement on Kanye, Donda Sports and fans are calling cap he actually wrote it

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is not joining the number of companies and people severing their ties with Kanye West over the music icon’s controversial antisemitic comments.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donaldo both recently announced that they have terminated their association with West’s Donda Sports because of his remarks that have sparked massive hate and outrage in the community.

The ex-NFL wideout, however, is not following suit. He joined Donda Sports as its president in February this year, and in a statement he released, Brown expressed his support for West instead.

“Over the past few weeks the world’s reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection. I too have been able to reflect on statements that I and others in my circle have made that lack clarity in expressing my stance. The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others,” Brown said. “None of us in this world are free of judgment, yet we live in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven our dialogues on cultural issues toward diatribes. Sensationalism and groupthink have forced people to not speak their minds and act out in fear rather than love. For these reasons, I stand by my dedication to freedom of speech, thought, and opinion. I actively seek to coexist in places where I may have a difference of opinion because it’s diversity in thought that pushes humanity forward.”

Antonio Brown made sure to emphasize that “discrimination of any kind is an injustice to all people.” However, AB said it is also the reason why he is issuing the statement and remaining supportive to West, pointing out that he seeks to “clarify statements taken out of proportion by the media.”

While Brown’s stance is controversial enough, Twitter users couldn’t help but mock him. Several people expressed their doubt that it was Brown who wrote the statement.

“Read one sentence and knew u didn’t write this,” one commenter wrote. Another one said, “My brother in Christ there is no possibility you wrote this.”

Other comments include “You did NOT right that AB be real” and “You couldn’t write that if your life depended on it.”

Another critic couldn’t help but poke fun at Brown as well, saying that, “We all know AB didn’t write this. what we all also know… He didn’t pay someone to write it either, because he doesn’t pay up.”

Antonio Brown has yet to respond to those comments, but to be fair, it’s not wrong for AB to have someone write it for him–if he really did. What should be talked about is the message he is sending with his announcement.