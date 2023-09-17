The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has been under fire from fans for quite some time now. Despite having some talented players like Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Najee Harris, their offense has been their weak point for a couple of years now. The common culprit that fans point to is Canada's playcalling.

It turns out that the fans aren't the only ones that are frustrated (or at least not amused) by Canada's playcalling. Former Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown dissed Matt Canada in his own bizarre way.

If Steelers don’t score over 20 points Today Matt Goes back to Canada…………. OC AB 🤔 — AB (@AB84) September 17, 2023

There were rumors before the start of the season that Matt Canada would be let go by the Steelers. That news came as a relief for fans. The offense wasn't perfect: Kenny Pickett isn't an All-Pro QB (at least, not yet), and his offensive weapons aren't consistent. However, Canada's play-calling didn't do them any favors, and it didn't cater to the team's strengths. Unfortunately for Canada's detractors, the Steelers brought back the OC.

The Steelers are looking to find their way after a rather up-and-down season in 2022. Their 9-8 record was indicative of their performance all season long. They were wildly inconsistent, looking like playoff contenders one week but then struggle against bad teams the next. Their defense was one of the only few consistent forces for them, but they couldn't capitalize on their performance.

As for Antonio Brown, the former Steelers wide receiver has been in the headlines ever since his exit from the team. Most recently, Brown was in hot water for his involvement in the Albany Empire's downfall. Brown is yet to return to the NFL after his exit from the Buccaneers a couple of years ago.