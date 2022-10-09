Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL

Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.

Antonio Brown has said on multiple occasions (both on Twitter and in interviews) that he’s not going to play in the NFL anymore. However, one of his latest tweets seem to suggest otherwise. The former Buccaneers and Steelers star tweeted out an image of his stats from the 2021 season, with a cryptic message as it’s caption.

Check the Stats Salaries then ask yourself is there any Friends in this Business NFL Business Hol on Wait pic.twitter.com/t25xNi1sU3 — AB (@AB84) October 9, 2022

If last season is any indication, Antonio Brown is still one of the better wide receivers in the league. The tweet itself shows, as he garnered over 500 yards in just 7 games for the Buccaneers. If we were talking strictly in football terms, Brown should definitely be signed by teams that are looking for WR help.

The problem, though, is that Antonio Brown is a PR nightmare for NFL teams, and that’s putting it lightly. It seems like every week, Brown gets into the headlines for some insane reason. Whether it’s him selling fake luxury watches, domestic violence, or public indecency, he’s always doing something that usually isn’t good.

Who knows, though? Perhaps late into the season, some team will be desperate enough to reach out to Antonio Brown and hope that he keeps it together for at least half a season.