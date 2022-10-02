Antonio Brown makes NFL comeback case with d*** joke after indecent exposure incident

Antonio Brown’s off-field exploits have continued. The 34-year-old is looking for a chance at an NFL comeback but no team has looked his way. His latest incident will give teams another reason to stay away.

After a clip of Antonio Brown exposing his junk to people in a Dubai swimming pool made the rounds online, the former star wide receiver made a joke about the situation to make his case for a return to the NFL.

I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D@nfl — AB (@AB84) October 2, 2022

Brown making light of him exposing himself in public is not surprising, as he has shown grotesque behavior plenty of times in the past and not faced any serious repercussions. Even after his former trainer accused him of sexual assault and rape, which later went to court and ended in a settlement, he earned chances with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the video clip went viral online, Brown tried to make the case that the incident only got notoriety because it involved him, adding that the woman in the video with him takes his swim trunks. He argues that if the roles were reversed, it would have been different, perhaps unaware that role reversal would not make him look good either.

Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read “AB having a wild night with nude female”.Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime — AB (@AB84) October 1, 2022

Although Brown remains one of the better free agents in football, his behavior seems to have gone past the point of no return. Burning the bridge he had with Tom Brady seems to have ended his time in the NFL. His history of being selfish and disruptive as a teammate now serves as a backdrop to someone who truly has no filter whatsoever.