Antonio Conte vs. Thomas Tuchel fight sends Twitter into frenzy after Tottenham-Chelsea showdown

Sunday’s Premier League clash between Tottenham and Chelsea was nothing short of an electric affair. The 2-2 draw went down to the wire, but it’s not the result that has fans losing it. Instead, managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel stole the show at Stamford Bridge after the pair were involved in not one, but two extremely heated exchanges.

The first altercation occurred after Spurs tied the game via a Pierre Højbjerg goal. Conte could be seen getting into Tuchel’s face while celebrating the equalizer, which obviously did not sit well with the Chelsea boss. After the match ended 2-2, Tuchel and Conte met at midfield to shake hands, but that didn’t go down without a hitch. Tuchel wouldn’t let go of Conte’s arm and the pair began shouting at each other once more before quickly being separated by assistant coaches.

The exchange saw both managers given red cards and absolutely broke the internet as Twitter had a field day in the aftermath.

Tuchel certainly has some reach over Conte, but that doesn’t mean Spurs’ Italian manager couldn’t hold his own up against his German counterpart. Waluigi vs. Mario could be the most accurate representation of this fight we’ll ever get.

Perhaps Conte and Tuchel need to take a page out of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher’s book for their next handshake. Letting go of the other person’s hand is a critical component of a proper handshake.

And of course, Manchester United had to catch a stray.

Conte and Tuchel showing more fight then the entire United squad put together. — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) August 14, 2022

It wouldn’t be Premier League Twitter without Manchester United getting clowned after a game they didn’t even play in.

Conte vs Tuchel pic.twitter.com/f2lSxFru5s — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 14, 2022

Who’s to say Conte and Tuchel would even throw a punch if given the chance? While they were up in each other’s faces, the fight was mostly a war of words and gestures.

A fan of the sport or not, this match between Tottenham and Chelsea had something for everyone.

Petition for Conte VS Tuchel on the KSI undercard — Danny (@DannyAaronsFUT) August 14, 2022

There’s only one way to solve this dispute, that much is clear. It’s time for Conte and Tuchel to get in on a boxing undercard.

Fans better mark their calendars for Feb. 25, 2023, as that’s when the second fixture between the London rivals will take place, and it’s entirely possible that the animosity carries straight over into that clash. Antonio Conte vs. Thomas Tuchel round two will be a must-see affair.