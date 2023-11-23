Originally coming out later this year, it was announced that the upcoming Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 will receive a release date delay.

When the original Warhammer 40K Space Marine came out back in 2011, it set the standard for what Warhammer 40K games should be like. It wasn't until The Game Awards 2022 that we received an announcement for Space Marine 2. Many, myself included, were excited for the game to come out this year. However, it turns out that that won't be the case anymore as Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 received a release date delay.

Back on the 21st of November, 2023, Focus Entertainment released a document titled the “Update on execution of the line-up and partnerships.” The document gave updates on various games, such as Banishers: Ghost of New Eden and Expeditions: A MudRunner Game. It also gave updates on two partnerships. However, the key part is the third paragraph of the document, which announces that the game will come out during the “second half of 2024.

Focus Entertainment will reveal the official launch date of the highly anticipated Warhammer

40,000: Space Marine 2 – the iconic Games Workshop licence – in early December. The game is now

poised to ship in the second half of 2024, to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and

to ensure the best possible experience. Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is

of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise. Space

Marine 2 has already accumulated over a million wish lists to date.

The reason they gave for delaying the release date of Space Marine 2, as per the paragraph above, was that they needed time to “properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience.” Once they announce the game's final release date, we will be sure to report on it as well.

Space Marine 2 is set years after the events of the first game. After being cleared of the heresy charges he received at the end of the first game, Titus makes a return to the battlefield. Instead of Orks, Lieutenant Titus (he was demoted from Captain) will instead be facing off against Tyranids, as well as the Thousand Sons Chaos Space Marines.

That's all the information we have about the release date delay of Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.