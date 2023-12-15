Apple TV+ has renewed Platonic with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne for a second season in a surprising move.

For fans of Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, they will be pleased with Apple TV+‘s decision on Platonic.

Season 2 incoming

On December 14, Apple TV+ announced that they have renewed Platonic for a second season.

The show follows two former best friends — played by Rogen and Byrne — who reconnect years down the line. Their relationship begins consuming both of their personal lives and causes ripple effects in their own personal lives.

“We're so thrilled to have the opportunity to tell more stories with Seth, Rose, and everyone at Apple TV+ and Sony,” co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco said. “Season Two spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won't get together this time either.”

“Since the first episodes of Platonic debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances, Apple TV+'s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, added. “We can't wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in season two thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick.

This wasn't Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne's first rodeo together. They starred in the two Neighbors films as a married couple. Rogen produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and voiced a character. Byrne also appeared as a part of the ensemble.

Apple TV+ has also been home for Byrne and Rogen in recent years. The former starred in Physical for the streaming service. Meanwhile, Rogen will also write, direct, and executive produce a new comedy series with Evan Goldberg.