May 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET

As we enter a new month, Hulu has new titles coming to the streaming service this weekend, May 29-June 1, 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

Like every new month, there are dozens of titles coming to Hulu on the first of the new month. Some of the highlights include eight installments in the Alien franchise.

Additionally, several comedies will be coming as well. Adam Sandler-led comedies such as Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and You Don't Mess with the Zohan are all coming to Hulu.

Another highlight is the final installment of Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, Before Midnight. It was released in 2013 and stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, who return as their characters from the last two installments.

Before Midnight takes place nearly a decade after Before Sunset. Hawke and Delpy's characters are now officially a couple, and they spend their summer in Greece with their children. Linklater, Hawke, and Delpy collaborated to write the script together.

What's coming to Hulu this weekend (May 29-June 1, 2025)?

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (May 29-June 1, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, May 30

Into the Deep

Rickey Smiley: Untitled

Saturday, May 31

House Hunters (Season 253)

House Hunters International (Season 18)

Mysteries at the Museum (Season 24)

Tournament of Champions (Season 1)

Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery (Season 1)

Joanne Morgan: So Yummy

Sunday, June 1

Adam

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Betsy's Wedding

Beverly Hills Ninja

Big Eden

Big Fish

The Big Hit

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jasmine

Boy Meets Girl

Breakin' All the Rules

The Bronze

Bubble Boy

Bugsy

Cedar Rapids

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Cold Pursuit

Cyrus

Daddy Day Care

Death on the Nile

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Dude, Where's My Car?

Edge of Tomorrow

Elena Undone

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happy Gilmore

The Heat

Hitchcock

Hurricane Bianca

Idiocracy

Independence Day

The Joy Luck Club

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda 3

Let's Be Cops

Loving Annabelle

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia!

The Mask

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Mirrors

The Namesake

A Perfect Ending

Pineapple Express

Predator

The Predator

Predator 2

Predators

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Prometheus

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie

Sordid Lives

28 Weeks Later

The War of the Roses

We're the Millers

Working Girl

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

