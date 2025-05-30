As we enter a new month, Hulu has new titles coming to the streaming service this weekend, May 29-June 1, 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).
Like every new month, there are dozens of titles coming to Hulu on the first of the new month. Some of the highlights include eight installments in the Alien franchise.
Additionally, several comedies will be coming as well. Adam Sandler-led comedies such as Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and You Don't Mess with the Zohan are all coming to Hulu.
Another highlight is the final installment of Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, Before Midnight. It was released in 2013 and stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, who return as their characters from the last two installments.
Before Midnight takes place nearly a decade after Before Sunset. Hawke and Delpy's characters are now officially a couple, and they spend their summer in Greece with their children. Linklater, Hawke, and Delpy collaborated to write the script together.
What's coming to Hulu this weekend (May 29-June 1, 2025)?
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (May 29-June 1, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.
Friday, May 30
- Into the Deep
- Rickey Smiley: Untitled
Saturday, May 31
- House Hunters (Season 253)
- House Hunters International (Season 18)
- Mysteries at the Museum (Season 24)
- Tournament of Champions (Season 1)
- Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery (Season 1)
- Joanne Morgan: So Yummy
Sunday, June 1
- Adam
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien vs. Predator
- Alien: Covenant
- Aliens
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
- Beasts of the Southern Wild
- Before Midnight
- Betsy's Wedding
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Big Eden
- Big Fish
- The Big Hit
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Blue Jasmine
- Boy Meets Girl
- Breakin' All the Rules
- The Bronze
- Bubble Boy
- Bugsy
- Cedar Rapids
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- Cold Pursuit
- Cyrus
- Daddy Day Care
- Death on the Nile
- Deja Vu
- Delivery Man
- Dude, Where's My Car?
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Elena Undone
- Freddy Got Fingered
- The Girl Next Door
- Grown Ups
- Grown Ups 2
- Happy Gilmore
- The Heat
- Hitchcock
- Hurricane Bianca
- Idiocracy
- Independence Day
- The Joy Luck Club
- Just Go With It
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Let's Be Cops
- Loving Annabelle
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
- Mamma Mia!
- The Mask
- Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
- Mirrors
- The Namesake
- A Perfect Ending
- Pineapple Express
- Predator
- The Predator
- Predator 2
- Predators
- Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
- Prometheus
- Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
- Sordid Lives
- 28 Weeks Later
- The War of the Roses
- We're the Millers
- Working Girl
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan
