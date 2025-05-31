The last European final to be played for the 2024-25 season was the Champions League Final on Saturday. French giants Paris St. Germain (PSG) squared off against the legendary Italian club Inter Milan. The matchup was viewed to be pretty equal on both sides, with maybe a slight advantage towards PSG, mostly due to their excellent head coach Luis Enrique. No one thought that the final score would end up being 5-0 in favor of the Parisiens, which led to Milan being clowned all over social media Saturday afternoon.

pic.twitter.com/qCChqdTck3 — Out Of Context Football (@nocontextfooty) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Out of Context Football posted the above picture of a heartbroken Inter Milan fan on X (formerly Twitter) when the team was down 4-0.

After everything that the PSG leadership has tried to do to bring European glory to the Parc des Princes, it took Enrique and his vision to bring that figment of glory into reality. The former Spanish national team manager has revitalized Paris St. Germain, but no expected them to beat Inter Milan as soundly as they did on Saturday. Young forward Desire Doue scored twice, while defender Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring for PSG. By the time he scored in 12th minute, the French club were well on their way to victory.

PSG utterly dominant in 5-0 Champions League final win

Article Continues Below

For as poorly as Inter Milan played, Saturday was certainly PSG's day. After years of not being able to win the big one in Europe, Enrique finally got the club over the hump. It was a cathartic win for the Parisiens, one that was equally dominant on both sides of the ball. By the time substitute Senny Mayulu netted the final goal in the 86th minute, it was clear that PSG had finally broken through the ghosts of European past.

PSG winning their first UCL in 55 years of existence before Joel Embiid made a conference finals #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/zVoqAq8gLh — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

“PSG winning their first UCL in 55 years of existence before Joel Embiid made a conference finals #UCLfinal,” posted X user @FeelLikeDrew on the social media platform Saturday.

Now, PSG will go on to face Europa League winner Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA SuperCup later this summer. It wouldn't surprise anyone in the slightest if the Champions League winners have another dominant performance over a traditional European power. Will Spurs put up a bigger fight than Inter Milan did today? Even if they could, don't be surprised to see PSG end Enrique's first year at the helm with even more silverware.