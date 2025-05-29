Two names that Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg is frequently associated with are Tom Cruise and Edgar Wright. They remain two of actor's most endeared collaborators.

Speaking to ClutchPoints at the Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning press junket, Pegg broke down why they are important.

“I would include Chris McQuarrie in those calculations, too, because I've done six movies—I guess, no, five movies with McQuarrie, because he came on as a writer on Ghost Protocol,” Pegg said. “They're just leaders in their field — they have singular visions. They have an absolute commitment to perfection.

“Edgar and Tom both really strive for the very, very best they can do. They never half-ass it, they never give anything less than a hundred percent. I would say that's true of McQuarrie as well. And it's really good to be around people like that because they raise your game. If you don't match them in terms of their energy and effort, then you just get left behind. You have to be like them to survive, you know?” he continued.

How many times has Simon Pegg collaborated with Tom Cruise and Edgar Wright?

Beginning in Mission: Impossible III, Pegg has been a mainstay of the series. He plays Benji Dunn, who is extremely skilled at dismantling bombs. Benji begins as a technician before going into the field with Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and the rest of the IMF team.

He has since starred in all five of the subsequent Mission: Impossible movies. Pegg has appeared in Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, Fallout, Dead Reckoning, and The Final Reckoning.

Pegg's relationship with Wright goes back even further. He co-created Spaced with Jessica Hynes in 1999, and Wright directed all 14 episodes of the series.

Pegg and Wright then co-wrote the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which consists of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. Pegg starred in all three movies.

Years later, Pegg starred in The Adventures of Tintin, an animated adaptation of the comic book series. While Wright did not direct it, he co-wrote the script with Joe Cornish and Steven Moffat. Steven Spielberg directed the film.