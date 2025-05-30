As May turns to June, Netflix is delivering an energetic mix of new content that ranges from international drama to big event programming and nostalgic fan favorites, per PopCulture.

The highlight? Netflix Tudum 2025, the platform’s global celebration of its original content. Airing live on Saturday, the event is poised to dominate the conversation. Hosted by Sofia Carson and featuring a performance from Lady Gaga, this year’s Tudum will unveil first-look footage, trailers, and cast appearances from some of Netflix’s most anticipated series and sequels. Expect sneak peeks from Stranger Things season 5, Wednesday season 2, Squid Game’s next chapter, Happy Gilmore 2, Frankenstein, Knives Out 3, and much more.

But before the star-studded reveals take over the weekend, Netflix is also delivering a small but potent batch of new originals.

New Originals Spotlight: Mystery, Emotion, and Dark Truths

On Thursday, Dept. Q arrives. The British crime drama is helmed by Scott Frank, known for The Queen’s Gambit and Godless. It stars Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck, a brilliant but haunted detective reassigned to the archives of the Edinburgh police. Refusing to be sidelined, Morck dives into unresolved cold cases and finds new purpose as he uncovers disturbing secrets and shakes up a rigid system. Fans of slow-burn investigations and richly written characters will want to binge this one.

Friday brings two emotionally charged films from outside the U.S. A Widow’s Game, a Spanish-language thriller, presents a woman grappling with grief, deception, and revenge. Meanwhile, The Heart Knows, from Argentina, dives into romance and second chances through the lens of personal healing. Both films add cultural depth and character-driven narratives to Netflix’s growing slate of international hits.

A Blockbuster June Begins

And then, the floodgates open. Sunday kicks off June with a heavy batch of catalog titles. From animated classics like Bee Movie and Hop to Alfred Hitchcock thrillers such as Vertigo, Rear Window, and The Birds, the additions offer something for every mood. Action lovers can dive into The Equalizer, Now You See Me and its sequel, or The Town. Pokémon fans get a triple dose of nostalgia with three XY arcs. And if you’re in the mood for a laugh, The Nutty Professor and Neighbors will do the trick.

Whether you’re tuning in for Tudum or settling in for a rewatch of The Great Outdoors, Netflix is making sure you enter June with a queue worth exploring.

New on Netflix – Full List

Thursday, May 29

Dept. Q (GB) NETFLIX SERIES

Friday, May 30

A Widow’s Game (ES) NETFLIX FILM

The Heart Knows (AR) NETFLIX FILM

Saturday, May 31

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Sunday, June 1