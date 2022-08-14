Aqib Talib’s brother wanted for murder after youth football dispute

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib, is wanted in Texas for the killing of a youth football coach.

According to a press release from the Lancaster Police Department (via Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network), the fatal shooting happened on August 13, Saturday, when police were “notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew” during a youth football game. There was apparently a physical altercation, with one of the individuals involved firing a gun and hitting an adult male.

The said victim was brought to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

“Officers have identified the suspect involved in this offense as a black male, Yaqub Salik Talib and there is an active warrant for his arrest,” the Lancaster Police statement said. “Anyone with information containing the whereabouts of Yaqub Salik Talib, please contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.”

Per a TMZ report, Lancaster Police confirmed that Aqib Talib’s brother is wanted on a murder charge.

Aqib is also said to be present during the tragic incident, and his lawyers released a statement to TMZ expressing his condolences to the victim and his family.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” the lawyer said.

Press release regarding the shooting and killing of a youth football coach in Texas, with suspect in case identified as Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, according to police, issuing warrant for his arrest in ongoing investigation pic.twitter.com/7hNihPXwyV — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2022

The investigation and search for Yaqub Talib is ongoing. ClutchPoints will continue to provide updates on the situation as information is made available.