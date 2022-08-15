Aqib Talib’s brother to turn himself in after youth football murder allegation

Aqib Talib put together a successful career as a cornerback in the NFL. He spent his 12 year career playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams. Throughout his career, he won a Super Bowl, was selected to an All-Pro team twice, and earned Pro Bowl honors five times. All in all, Talib was one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL during his career.

After he retired, Aqib Talib eventually found his way to Fox Sports as a commentator. Talib drew rave reviews for his unique commentary style during NFL games, and it seemed like he had a budding secondary career as a commentator ahead of him.

However, Talib’s name has been in the news for some pretty bad reasons over the past few days. Reports started coming out that Talib and his brother, Yaqub Talib, were responsible for the recent murder of a youth football coach. Initially, Aqib was believed to have been responsible, but it turns out that Yaqub is who they are looking for instead.

“The Lancaster Police Department fired off an announcement Sunday saying that they were looking for Yaqub in connection to the death of an adult male Saturday who was shot and killed during an argument at the conclusion of a match that parents were angry about.” – TMZ.com

Yaqub has reportedly turned himself into police after he was wanted on murder charges. On the other hand, Aqib’s name doesn’t appear anywhere on the charges, so it looks like he may not have involved after all.

This is certainly a sad situation, as nobody should lose their life over a sports contest. The Talib brothers have certainly gotten themselves into some trouble here, and it will be a story worth monitoring as more details emerge later on.