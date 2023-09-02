The animated TV series Arcane set in the world of League of Legends was a staggering success, and after its reveal shortly after its debut run concluded, fans have been eagerly waiting for a definite release date for Arcane 2. Now, thanks to a leak from an event in China, we now have a release window for Arcane Season 2.

The release window Arcane Season 2 was revealed at the 2024 Tencent Video V Vision Conference in China. The release is scheduled for Q4 2024. Details are still scarce, but expectations are high given the success of the first season.

It has been revealed at the 2024 Tencent Video V Vision Conference that ARCANE Season 2 will premiere in Q4 (Winter) 2024.#Arcane pic.twitter.com/AZB5OeSxzC — League Of Legends Leaks & News (@LeagueOfLeaks) September 1, 2023

More details can be expected as the release nears, but we finally have a window and it's not too far off. Arcane was produced by the French animation studio Fortiche under the supervision of Riot Games and was distributed by Netflix. It's expected that this would also be the case for the long-awaited sequel.

Arcane consisted of nine episodes divided into three parts. Each part focuses on a certain point in the protagonists' lives, many of whom are champions from League of Legends including Vi, Caitlyn, Jinx, and Jayce. Arcane received universal acclaim, with many dubbing it as the best video game adaptation to TV ever made, competing with the likes of The Witcher, Dota: Dragon's Blood, and The Last Of Us. On the month of its release in November 2021, it became Netflix's number-one show and set the record of being the distributor's highest-rated series within a week of its premiere. After the universal praise it received for storytelling, music, art, characters, and more, it's no wonder that fans are hungry for more.

Based on the end of Season 1 and the teasers for Arcane Season 2, more familiar characters from the wide League of Legends roster may join the show. Warwick is most definitely going to make an appearance, while Singed may play a bigger role than he did in the first season. Newer champions like Renata Glasc and Zeri, both hailing from the Zaun undercity, also thematically fit the setting for Arcane and it would not be a surprise to see them.

